782 landless families to get semi-pucca houses

RAJSHAHI: A total of 692 landless and distressed families of nine upazilas in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses, marking the 'Mujib Barsho'.

The houses will be built in different areas of government 'khas land.'

On behalf of Asrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the government is constructing 692 semi-pucca houses for landless people in the upazilas.

Each of the houses will be built at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh.

The construction work of 692 houses will be finished by January 20 this year, said Aminul Islam, director of relief and rehabilitation department under the Directorate of Disaster Management in Rajshahi.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A total of 90 landless and distressed families of Manda Upazila in the district are going to get semi-pucca houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Barsho'.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Rezaul Karim said the construction of 90 houses is almost finished.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Halim said the constructed semi-pucca houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on January 20.







