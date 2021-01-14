Brick kilns, sand lifters fined in two districts

Separate mobile courts in two days fined two brick kilns and three sand lifters in two districts- Madaripur and Bhola.

MADARIPUR: A mobile court in the district on Tuesday fined two brick kilns Tk 1 lakh each for breaching rules of the Department of Environment ((DoE).

Fined brick kilns are Khan Bricks and ARG Bricks in Panchkhola Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Abdullah Abu Zaher delivered the verdict under the Brick Production and Brick Kiln Building Control Act.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A mobile court on Monday night fined three persons to Tk 1 lakh for illegally lifting sand by dredger in MOnpura Upazila of the district.

Mobile Court Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Shamim Mia fined Md Hiron, 50, Mainuddin, 25, and Sharif, 29.

He said three people were arrested and fined the amount for lifting sand from the Meghna River at night.







