Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Two people including an elderly man allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Naogaon, in two days.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Md Hossain Panchayet, 19, was an eleventh grader at Dashmina Government Abdur Rashid talukdar Degree College. He was the son of A Barek Panchayet, a resident of Boro Gopaldi Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila. The deceased's family sources said Hossain was mentally unstable for the last 2 to 3 years. He attempted to commit suicide several times in these years.
However, Hossain hanged himself from a tree nearby the house in the evening while his family members were unaware about it.
Later, the family members found his hanging body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Dashmina Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md A Salam Mollah confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Taser Ali, 68, son of late Anar Uddin, was a resident of Chamhadeb Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Taser Ali was frustrated with his life over family issues and his suffering from diseases for the last couple of days.
Later, he hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house on Monday night.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat PS Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven nabbed with drugs in two districts
Obituary
Factory worker crushed at Bhaluka
44 nabbed on different charges in three districts
BSF fires on BD traders, injures two at Nageshwari
8 killed in road mishaps in 6 dists
Industrial waste pollutes environment in Pabna
A horse race being held on a field in Bororia Village


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft