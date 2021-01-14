2 ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two people including an elderly man allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Naogaon, in two days.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Md Hossain Panchayet, 19, was an eleventh grader at Dashmina Government Abdur Rashid talukdar Degree College. He was the son of A Barek Panchayet, a resident of Boro Gopaldi Village under Betagi Sankipur Union in the upazila. The deceased's family sources said Hossain was mentally unstable for the last 2 to 3 years. He attempted to commit suicide several times in these years.

However, Hossain hanged himself from a tree nearby the house in the evening while his family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members found his hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dashmina Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md A Salam Mollah confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Taser Ali, 68, son of late Anar Uddin, was a resident of Chamhadeb Village under Isabpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Taser Ali was frustrated with his life over family issues and his suffering from diseases for the last couple of days.

Later, he hanged himself from a mango tree nearby the house on Monday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Tuesday morning and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat PS Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







