Three to die for killing school teacher in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 13: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three people to death for killing a school teacher in 2017.

District and Sessions Judge Md Mohiduzzman delivered the verdict in the evening.

The convicts are Dipanker Roy, Khokon Sheikh and Nurul Islam Sheikh.

According to the prosecution, school teacher Samiran Majumder, 50, of Pashim Baniary Village under Matibhanga Union in Nazirpur Upazila, was stabbed to death at his residence on March 23, 2017.

His wife was also stabbed at that time. Later, she lodged a murder case with Nazirpur Police Station.

Following this, the court convicted three people after examining records and witnesses.

However, the court acquitted four accused as their guilt was not proven.

Public Prosecutor Khan Md Allauddin conducted the case while Advocate Ahsanul Kabir Babal and Advocate Delwer Hossain were defence lawyers.







