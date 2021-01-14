Video
Home Countryside

Wild elephants enter Bangabandhu Safari Park every night

Panic prevails among locals; tourists asked not to go to grazing area

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

Wild elephants grazing in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park. photo: observer

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 13: Every evening two herds of wild elephants and their calves enter Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park at Dulahazara Union of Chakaria Upazila.  
According to official sources, they come for grazing. There are 23 elephants in these herds.
After eating for the whole night, they go back to deep forest by the morning.
Through an unprotected point in the east of the park, they enter the park             regularly.  
The grazing land has been developed under 100 hactares (ha) of wildlife habitat project of the park.
Red alert has been declared in the range of the grazing land.
Park guards have been cautioned. Tourists have been asked not to enter the grazing area.  Panic is prevailing among locals.
Park authoriries said, in December, in two phases, these hungry elephants firsly entered the park area from deep forest and vandalised the grazing zone. At total of 8,500 mango saplings were destroyed.
They stayed there for seven days. Later, the herds entered  the park through the orchard in the east-side.
One herd comprises 10 elephants, and the other one comprises 13.
Acting Superviser of Bangabandhu Safari Park Md Mazharul Islam Chowdhury said, in two groups, the elephants are entering into the park after evening, and by the morning, they are going back to deep forest.
"We have already declared red alert iin the elephant-staying range. Tourists entry has been restricted," he added.
According to him, in the end of December, the herds first entered the park.
In 2019-2020 fiscal year, a 100 ha grazing land was developed near bordering Zebra boundary range. About 10,000 Uri mango saplings have been planted in the grazing zone.
Besides, nepiar grass, para grass, water lily, bamboo bush, pitali leaf, brindhari leaf, meloni leaf and other creeper plants are also available there.  
Panel Chairman of Dulhazara Union Md Shaukat Ali said,
fear and panic is prevailing among locals.


