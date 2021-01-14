Video
57 killed in deadliest Israel strikes in Syria

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

BEIRUT, Jan 13: Israeli night raids targeting arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed at least nineteen Syrian soldiers and 38 allied fighters, in the deadliest raids since 2018, a war monitor said Wednesday.
The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 strikes against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Ezzor to the Iraqi border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Paramilitaries belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and the Fatimid Brigade, which is made up of pro-Iranian Afghan fighters, operate in the region, the Observatory said. Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman called the Israeli raids the "deadliest since June 2018" when strikes on the same region killed at least 55 pro-government fighters, including Iraqis as well as Syrians.
The latest raids came hours after separate strikes near the Iraqi border on Tuesday killed at least 12 Iran-backed militia fighters. The Observatory said it could not identify the warplanes responsible for the earlier strikes.
The Syrian state news agency SANA reported Wednesday's raids. "At 1:10 am (2310 GMT Tuesday), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial assault on the town of Deir Ezzor and the Albu Kamal region," SANA said, citing a military source. "The results of the aggression are currently being verified," it added.    -AFP


