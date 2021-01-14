Video
HRW urges Biden to let justice ‘go forward’ on Trump

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

GENEVA, Jan 13: US president-elect Joe Biden should allow the prosecution of his predecessor for alleged crimes, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday, warning that just moving forward would be "a huge mistake".
Once Biden takes office on January 20, he should not stand in the way of professional prosecutors wanting to hold Donald Trump to account for various crimes in the name of trying to unify the country, HRW executive director Kenneth Roth told AFP.
"Biden needs to allow professional prosecutors to go forward, and to prosecute whatever crimes took place," Roth said as the human rights NGO published its nearly 400-page annual report over rights abuses around the world.
The report comes a week after the attack on Congress shook the core of American democracy, and ignited a new effort to remove Trump, who is accused of whipping up the mob into storming the chambers where lawmakers were certifying Biden's November 3 win.
Unprecedented efforts are underway by Democrats in Congress to impeach Trump for a second time, and Roth urged the executive branch to also ensure he is sanctioned for his alleged crimes while in office.
In addition to Trump's alleged role in the storming of the Capitol, he said there were likely a long line of suspected crimes prosecutors could be interested in pursuing.
"We have seen Trump willing to trample on democracy in various forms" throughout his presidency, he said during an interview at his home in Geneva.
"January 6 was a natural culmination of a trend that really persisted for four years.. It is essential for the United States to really draw a line under that and say: this despicable conduct is utterly unacceptable."
He urged Biden "to not repeat (former president Barack) Obama's mistake of looking forward, not back," pointing to Obama's decision to avoid prosecution of his predecessor George W. Bush over his administration's legalisation of torture in the "war on terror".    -AFP


