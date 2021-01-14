Video
Mourinho has no sympathy for Fulham over fixture switch

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, JAN 13: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Fulham have little reason to complain about being told to play a Premier League game at short notice as his opposite number Scott Parker called the scheduling "scandalous".
Spurs had been due to play Aston Villa on Wednesday, but a coronavirus outbreak at the Midlands club forced a postponement on Monday.
The Premier League acted quickly to put Spurs' match with the Cottagers into the vacant slot after the original fixture was postponed with three hours' notice on December 30 due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Parker's squad.
The Fulham boss criticised the decision, with their game against Chelsea scheduled for Friday also put back 24 hours.
But Mourinho, who had feared a crippling fixture pile-up for Tottenham, offered little sympathy given the short notice of the original game's postponement.
Asked whether Fulham had a right to be upset, Mourinho said on Tuesday: "Are you serious? They had 48 hours to prepare for this game. You think so? I had the news I was not going to play them two hours before the game started."    -AFP


