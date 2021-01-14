Video
'Favourite opponent' Windies gives Miraz hope to regain form

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a spin bowling all-rounder of Bangladesh team, oozed with confidence to regain his lost form after getting West Indies as his opponent in Bangladesh's upcoming home series, starting with the three-match ODI series on January 20.
"There will be an advantage for me since the team is West Indies," Miraz said on Wednesday.
"I had done well against West Indies in Test and ODI at our home soil last time when they visited here."
With cherry, he was highly successful in both ODI and Test series against West Indies when the Caribbean side visited Bangladesh last time in 2018 with their full-strength side. Bangladesh whitewashed West Indies in the two-match Test series and also grabbed the three-match ODI series by 2-1.
Miraz single-handedly helped the side win both of the series, claiming 15 wickets in two Tests including a match figure of 12-117, the best bowling performance by a Bangladeshi bowler, so far, in the Test circuit.
He also bagged six wickets joint highest alongside Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in the ODI series.
Miraz, however, failed to deliver in the three-match T20 series, claiming just one wicket as Bangladesh lost the series by 1-2.
The 23-year all-rounder in fact snapped up 25 wickets in just four Tests against West Indies at an average of just 18 while in ODIs he took 12 wickets in 10 matches. With bowling, he was not so successful in those two formats so far against any other teams.
The stat spoke the volume of Miraz's success rate against West Indies. But after the last series against West Indies, he was just of his shadow, putting up a mediocre performance in three formats of cricket that eventually led his omission from the team.
Since then Miraz is trying to make his way back into the side but is yet to please the team management fully. With West Indies again visiting the country, he got a ray of hope to regain his place in the national team again.
"I couldn't do well in the last three of four series at home or away. Since West Indies is the opponent, I think I would have the advantage. If could do well here, there will be good opportunity for me to regain my place. So, I will try my best to put up a good performance and do well for the country," he added.
West Indies this time came Bangladesh with a second string team after a total of 12 first choice players pulled out of the tour due to Covid-19 fear or personal reasons.
Miraz, however, had no headache about the strength of West Indies side rather he was excited to get Shakib Al Hasan back into the team. According to him, Bangladesh has been in good position ahead of the series.
"We're really excited to get back to the International cricket, specially when Shakib Al Hasan is back in the team. He was out of the team for the last one year but the plus point is that we had not played cricket for the last one year due to Covid-19. This was a plus point for Bangladesh cricket also.
I think now our team has been in good stead and hopefully we will do well in the upcoming series," he remarked.     -BSS


