Head coach Jamie Day arrives in Dhaka today

National football team's head coach Jamie Day will arrive here today (Thursday) after completing his vacation in the UK.

Jamie left Doha for his country, the United Kingdom (UK) on December 4 last year, after a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier match against Qatar.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president and national teams committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, on Wednesday informed the newsmen that Jamie Day is coming tomorrow in Dhaka and as per the government protocol he would remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Nabil said they would maintain the remaining rules during the quarantine period.

Although the head coach will arrive tomorrow but he will have to wait for at least two weeks to watch the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League match` because fourteen days quarantine is mandatory for anyone arriving to Bangladesh from London. In this case the head coach will have to wait until the third round to watch the league matches. -BSS





