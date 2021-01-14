Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game today

The Bangladesh team will play their first warm-up one-day today (Thursday) at BKSP as part of their preparation for the upcoming home series against West Indies.

The members of the preliminary squad will split into two teams to play the game. The second and last one-day game is on January 16 after which the selectors will announce the final ODI team for the three-match ODI series against the Caribbean side.

So, it is understood, the performance of the practice games will matter in being selected for the final squad.

The West Indies side will also play an inter-squad game on January 18.

The first ODI of the three-match series is on January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The second ODI is on January 22 at the same venue. The third and final ODI of the series will be held on January 25 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Before the two-match Test series, the tourists will play a three-day warm-up match against BCB XI which is at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on January 29-31. The first Test of the series will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3-7. The second and the second and final Test is on February 11-15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Preliminary ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohamad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain.

Preliminary Test squad: Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohamad Mithun, Liton Das, Saif Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman Taijul Islam, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz. -BSS



