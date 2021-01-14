Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF refuses Oman's proposal

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president and national team's committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, on Wednesday said that they refused to play the rest of World Cup Qualifiers in a centralized venue after Oman offered the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) a proposition to play the rest of the three home matches in Oman.
The refusal from the local game's governing body came today after a meeting of the BFF national teams committee as Oman sent the proposal a few days ago requesting Bangladesh to play their three home matches in Qatar on March 24, 27 and 30 during the FIFA Window.
In the meeting, the national team's committee took the decision to arrange the Bangladesh's matches at home venue in Sylhet to take the advantage of the home ground and the committee did not accept the proposal.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Man Utd go top of the Premier League
Mourinho has no sympathy for Fulham over fixture switch
Neymar set to return for PSG in 'special game' for Pochettino
'Favourite opponent' Windies gives Miraz hope to regain form
Head coach Jamie Day arrives in Dhaka today
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game today
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green cap to visit leading cricket countries


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft