BFF refuses Oman's proposal

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president and national team's committee's chairman Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, on Wednesday said that they refused to play the rest of World Cup Qualifiers in a centralized venue after Oman offered the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) a proposition to play the rest of the three home matches in Oman.

The refusal from the local game's governing body came today after a meeting of the BFF national teams committee as Oman sent the proposal a few days ago requesting Bangladesh to play their three home matches in Qatar on March 24, 27 and 30 during the FIFA Window.

In the meeting, the national team's committee took the decision to arrange the Bangladesh's matches at home venue in Sylhet to take the advantage of the home ground and the committee did not accept the proposal. -BSS







