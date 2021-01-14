Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Windies relies on hunger to trump clear favourites Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Windies relies on hunger to trump clear favourites Bangladesh

Windies relies on hunger to trump clear favourites Bangladesh

West Indies might be depleted by their first choice players' decision to pull out of the Bangladesh tour but they won't give up the hopes to win the series against hosts, said their coach Phil Simmons.
By admitting Bangladesh as a clear favourite for the three-match ODI and two-match Test series, Simmons said that they would rely on their extreme 'hunger' and 'enthusiasm' to outshine the home side.
"We can't argue with the fact that Bangladesh is clearly favourites because they play well at home," Simmons said on Tuesday.
"Sometimes experience plays a part but sometimes enthusiasm and hunger trumps experience. We do have a few experienced players. We left the Caribbean with the aim to win the ODI series. You might say that we don't have our full team, but at the same time we have a team here which is hungry, wants to do well, and eager to play, fight and scrap in these conditions," he said.
Last time when the two sides met in a bilateral series at Bangladesh's soil in 2018, the Tigers whitewashed the Caribbean in two Tests and won the three-match ODI series by 2-1. They, however, lost the three-match T20 series by 1-2. West Indies came up with their full strength side in that series but couldn't deal with Bangladesh's four-pronged spin attack.
This time a total of 12 first choice players pulled out of the tour due to Covid-19 fear or personal reasons but history suggested even against a full strength West Indies side, Bangladesh would have come up as favourites due to their home exploit.
What is only problem is that Bangladesh didn't play any International cricket since the Covid-19 outbreak in March while West Indies had already played three series.
Simmons, however, didn't want to comment on the players who have pulled out. He had a clear message particularly for the younger ones from whom he expects performance and positive attitude, with one eye on the ODI World Cup Super League.
"It is the tournament to qualify for the [2023 ODI] World Cup, so it's a start. My rule and message to all the players here is that you are not here to fill in. You are here to give yourself a chance. You have a chance now to seal your place in the team," he said.
"If you do well here, it augers well for you moving forward. You come here and do well in the three ODIs and two Tests, you are putting yourself in a place from where nobody can move you. Only you have the opportunity."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Man Utd go top of the Premier League
Mourinho has no sympathy for Fulham over fixture switch
Neymar set to return for PSG in 'special game' for Pochettino
'Favourite opponent' Windies gives Miraz hope to regain form
Head coach Jamie Day arrives in Dhaka today
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game today
Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green cap to visit leading cricket countries


Latest News
4th phase municipal polls: AL announces candidates
Faridpur OC withdrawn for ‘beating up’ freedom fighter
Dhaka protests US Secretary of State’s remarks
Bangladesh to import 60,000MT diesel from India
Rupnagar canal to be connected with Turag River: DNCC mayor
Bangladesh submits 304 genome sequences of COVID-19
Australian scientists raise doubts over AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine efficacy
US House convenes to impeach Trump for his role in Capitol assault
Bangladesh, China, Myanmar to meet on Rohingya repatriation Jan 17
Bangladesh to play first warm-up one-day game tomorrow
Most Read News
One killed in Gulshan UAE visa centre AC explosion
6 killed in Jhenidah truck-Nasimon collision
Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika remanded
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
PK Halder's girlfriend detained
BB reserve heist: Probe report submission deferred to Feb 17
Three stitches on Taskin's finger, kept under observation
Supreme Court suspends India’s contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft