Thursday, 14 January, 2021, 4:31 AM
Bashundhara Kings begins the league in good mood

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings Argentine striker Ra�l Becerra tackling the ball while players of Uttar Baridhara chasing him in the opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings Argentine striker Ra�l Becerra tackling the ball while players of Uttar Baridhara chasing him in the opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Defending champion Bashundhara Kings had a winning start in country's top football event Bangladesh Premier League beating Uttar Baridhara by 2-0 margin in the opening match on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
Riding on two goals of striker Ra�l Oscar Becerra and midfielder M Ibrahim, the champion of the Federation Cup now had a good start in the league as well. Besides, in the match, a local booter of Bashundhara scored which was the first goal by any local booter of the team in this season. Despite being the champion of the season opening football event recently, all the goals Bashundhara boys netted came from foreigners' effort. Bangladesh midfielder changed the scenario in the match.
On the day, Argentine striker Ra�l who is an Argentine-born Chilean footballer netted the league's first goal just before the short whistle. After the breather, Ibrahim double the lead hitting the net in the 55th minute of the match.
Latter, Question was raised regarding the goal of Ibrahim as many claimed that the scorer was in offside.
Still, the defending champions failed to satisfy their fans in the match. To be honest, opponents Uttar Baridhara boys were more impressive with their foreign booters shining throughout the match. If the Baridhara boys had not consume the first goal due to their custodian's mistake, who knows what the result would be.
Now, the most successful team of country's professional football Dhaka Abahani will face Bangladesh Police Football Club in the league's second match on Thursday at 4:00 pm at the same venue.





