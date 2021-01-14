North South has more students than other pvt universities

North South University has the highest number of students studying in the country's private universities with Daffodil International University trailing behind.

The European University of Bangladesh is in the third position in the number of students among private universities. The information has been obtained from the 46th Annual Report of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) on the teacher-student, research, expenditure, publication and teacher-student ratio of private universities.

According to the report, the number of registered students in North South University is 20,596. Daffodil University, which is in the second position, has 20,038 students. The number of students at the European University is 13,150.

The East West University is in the fourth position in terms of the number of students. The total number of students at the university is 12,472. Next to it is the International Islamic University of Chittagong.

The number of students here is 11,422. It is followed by BRAC University and American International University of Bangladesh. The number of students in the two universities is 10,566 and 10,432 respectively.

The Southeast University is next in the number of students. The number of students in the university is 9,727. It is followed by the Independent University of Bangladesh and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology.

The number of students at the two universities is 7,549 and 7,546 respectively.