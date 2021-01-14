Video
Time Scale Of Pry Teachers

SC asks HC to dispose of writ petition in 3 weeks

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the High Court to dispose of a writ petition within three weeks filed against the circular issued by the Ministry of Finance on the return of the 'time scale' facility to the primary teachers whose jobs were nationalized in 2013-14.
A three-member panel of judges of a virtual bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing on an appeal filed by some teachers seeking stay on the chamber judge order that stayed the HC order.
Barrister Moksedul Islam appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Samarendra Nath Biswas represented the state.
Earlier, 48,620 nationalized teachers were given time scale facilities. However, on 12 August last year, the Ministry of Finance issued a circular on the return of 'time scale' benefits to primary school teachers. Later some teachers filed a writ petition with the HC challenging legality of the finance ministry's circular.
After hearing on the writ petition Justice Md. Khasruzzaman and Justice Md. Mahmud Hassan Talukder stayed for six months of the circular.
The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why the circular would not be declared illegal.
On September 13, the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division stayed the HC order.
Later, some teachers filed an appeal challenging the chamber court order to lift its stay order.





