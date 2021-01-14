Govt restricts import of poultry birds to stem transmission

The government has imposed restriction on the import of all kinds of poultry birds including ducks and hens from across the border amid the ongoing bird flu pandemic in the neighbouring India to prevent transmission of the flu in the country.

To restrict entry of the poultry species in the country, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has sent separate letters to three ministries - Home, Commerce and Shipping. At the same time, the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) was also asked to stay alert on the issue.

At the same time, the Livestock Ministry has already opened a monitoring cell to oversee the overall situation.

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Rawnak Mahmud has sent the letters to the ministries as part of pre-cautionary measures, according to the Ministry sources.

Ministry officials said as some states of India have already been infected with the disease, there is a possibility of transmission of the flu to Bangladesh. The bird flu is injurious to public health and poses threat to the country's poultry industry. As part of the cautionary measures, the restriction was imposed until further notice.

Regarding the letter, Secretary Rawnak told journalists that the bird flu has already attacked some states of India. The disease can spread in the country. Although it is still at the primary stage in India, Bangladesh has taken advance measures to save the country's poultry sector.

Earlier, the DLS has also been asked to strengthen monitoring in the bordering areas, so that no bird species can enter the country with the symptom of any disease. Before entering the country, samples of the poultry species will be tested. He also said laboratories and veterinary hospitals were supplied with testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE). The poultry authorities were also asked to stay alert on the issue.







