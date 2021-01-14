Video
Thursday, 14 January, 2021
AC blast kills one, hurts 6 at Gulshan

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

A man was killed and at least six others were injured after the compressor of an air-conditioner exploded at a high-rise in the capital's Gulshan area on Wednesday.
Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the deceased was identified as Azizul Haque, 35, an AC mechanic. Fire service officials recovered the body from the rooftop of the 14-storied building, he added. Fire service officials suspected that Azizul died when the first explosion took place on the rooftop of the 14-storey Empori Financial Centre building where there is an AC chiller plant.
Later, there was another explosion at the UAE visa processing centre on the ground floor of the same building, leaving at least six people injured. Soon after the explosion, two fire fighting units reached the spot. Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said six injured people were admitted to United Hospital.


