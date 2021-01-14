Video
Another cold wave sets in

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The country is in the midst of another cold wave with chilly winds and dense fog engulfing the northern regions from midnight to noon.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Badalgachhi of Naogaon on Wednesday at 7.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the mercury dipped to as low as 15.6 degrees Celsius.
A mild cold wave has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Syedpur and Kurigram and may persist for a few more days, according to meteorologist Monowar Hossain.
"The country already experienced spells of cold weather this winter in December. This is the first cold wave of the new year and a mild to moderate cold wave is expected to continue in some parts. It will expand further."
The temperatures are likely to drop even further in the coming days, the meteorologist added.
A mild to moderate cold wave gripped Rangpur, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Jashore from Dec 18-31.  The lowest temperature was recorded in Rajarhat at 6.6 degrees Celsius at the time.  The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast two severe cold waves in January.
The country usually faces its coldest spell in January. In 2018, the mercury dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Panchagarh's Tetulia, the lowest on record. The Met Office predicts a slight drop in temperature in the next 24 hours.
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
    -bdnews24.com


