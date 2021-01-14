Video
19 SPs made Addl DIG

Published : Thursday, 14 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

A total of 19 Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been promoted to the rank of Additional Deputy Inspector General. The Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard.
The newly promoted officials are Riverine Police's SP Shafiqul islam, Highway Police's SPs Barkatullah Khan and Nazrul Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Sarwar Morshed Shamim, Jamil Hassan and Walid Hossain, Barishal Metropolitan Police's (BMP) DC Abu Raihan Muhammad Saleh, CID SP Shamsul Alam, Police Headquarters' Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Mohammad Abdullahil Baki and Masudur Rahman, Industrial Police's SP Sana Shamimur Rahman, Cox's Bazar Armed Police Battalion's Commander Atiqur Rahman, Chandpur's SP Mahbubur Rahman, Special Branch's (SB) SP Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Gias Uddin Ahmed, Police Bureau of Investigation's (PBI) Miah Masud Karim, Rangpur Range Reserve Force's (RRF) Commandant Mehedul Islam, Chattogram Railway Police's SP Nawroz Hassan Talukder and Rangpur DIG office's SP Mohammad Enamul Haque.
After promotion, they were made officer on special duty (OSD) and asked to join the PSD Senior Secretary, according to the notification.


