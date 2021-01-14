Violence mars CCC  poll atmosphere



Awami League mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury (top ) and BNP mayor candidate Dr Shahadat Hossain busy campaigning in the port city on Wednesday. Elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will be held on January 27. photo : Observer

Polls-related violence already claimed the life of an Awami League (AL) activist injuring three others on Tuesday night in Agrabad area as supporters of an AL-nominated councillor aspirant and a rebel AL candidate locked in fierce clash.

Besides, ten more complaints have already been lodged with the Election Commission against the both AL Mayor candidate and the BNP Mayor candidate. The clash took place between the supporters of AL nominee Nazrul Islam Bahadur and the rebel candidate Abdul Kader in Mogoltuli-Mogpukur Par area on Tuesday night.

In the clash three more activists were injured who were later admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) with bullet wounds.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash ensued around 9pm while the supporters of both the councillor candidates were conducting election campaign.

Babul was rushed to the CMCH with bullet injuries where doctors declared him dead around 9:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested 26 persons including the rebel councillor candidate Abdul Kader at the dead of night from Mogultooly area. Sezan Mahmud, son of the victim Azgar Ali Babul, filed a case with the port city's Double Mooring Police Station against 40 persons including Abdul Kader on Wednesday morning.

Quader had already been listed as a criminal by the city police, having been named in several cases, including one for murder and extortion. He also served time in jail at different times.

In the meantime, several complaints have been lodged for violation of election code of conduct by the candidates as well as their supporters.

A total of 14 executive magistrates have been appointed to implement the code of polls conduct during the elections and campaign.

The magistrates have already begun their works. The magistrates are to monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates in the CCC polls.

The magistrates were empowered to take necessary action on the spot.

But it is alleged that the magistrates had failed to monitor the situation against the violation of code of conduct.

Meanwhile, Awami League Mayor nominee Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted his campaign at Nasirabad wards on Wednesday.

He exchanged views with the cross-section of people and sought their blessings and vote for his Symbol 'Boat' in the upcoming election for the post of Mayor.

He promised to build Chattogram as one of the smart cities of the world, if voted to Mayor.

Meanwhile, BNP Mayor nominee Dr Shahadat Hussain exchanged views with the people of Goshaildanga and South Middle Halishahar wards on Wednesday. He sought blessings and vote for 'Sheaf of Paddy'.

Besides, other Mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of Peoples Party also continued their campaign in different areas of the city.







