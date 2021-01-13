UAE airline offers discount with 2 tickets for the price of one

ABU DHABI, Jan 12: Get two tickets for the price of one. That's how good it gets with Etihad Airways' New Year's Sale that offers passengers to travel any time before June 15, 2021.

The sale starts on January 5 and ends on January 13 at etihad.com. This offer is valid only for one guest and a companion. Booking for the companion must be made in the same transaction, and the companion must fly on the same flight, date, and class of travel as the accompanying guest.

Fares from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul start from just Dh1,790, Dublin from Dh3,830 and Toronto from Dh5,790. The sale extends across all of Etihad's cabins, with return Business fares starting from Dh8,750 out of Abu Dhabi to Maldives and Dh10,370 from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul.

Flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is supported by the airline's Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. Trained Wellness Ambassadors will provide essential travel health information and care on the ground, and on every flight. All passengers travelling with Etihad will receive complimentary Covid-19 insurance. -Khaleej Times













