Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US coffee shops will return to pre-Covid sales in 2023

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, Jan 12: US branded coffee shops will only return to pre-pandemic sales levels next year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out nearly a quarter of their turnover last year, according to Allegra World Coffee Portal, a research and consultancy firm.
The firm estimates sales at US branded coffee shops, which include household names like Starbucks, JDE Peet's and Dunkin' Brands, fell 24 per cent last year to $36 billion, and will only grow to $40 billion this year, below 2019 levels.
It says 208 out of a total of 37,189 branded coffee stores closed shop permanently in 2020, equivalent to 0.6 per cent of the market.
"The US coffee shop market is enduring the worst trading environment in living memory. However, with a changing political situation, mass vaccinations and operators rapidly adapting with new trading formats, there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Allegra Group CEO Jeffrey Young.
"We expect trading to begin stabilizing from summer 2021, however it will take a number of years for operators to fully readjust to the 'new normal'," he added.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Massive tech show kicks off as pandemic boosts spending
UAE airline offers discount with 2 tickets for the price of one
Trump dropped by Deutsche Bank for future business: NYT
US coffee shops will return to pre-Covid sales in 2023
Minister holds Koti Takar Eid raffle draw
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from left) receiving a souvenir from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry
BMW sales fall 8.4pc in 2020 as Covid-19 takes toll
India’s logistics firm invests 100cr in BD’s Paperfly


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Man killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft