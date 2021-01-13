

Minister holds Koti Takar Eid raffle draw

The 'Koti Takar Eid Offer' of Minister was started from 1st July 2020. This offer was only applicable for Fridge, AC and Smart / LED TV and the first event of the raffle draw has already been held in September

Minister came up with the Eid offer to fulfil the desire and match the affordability of the customers in this Corona pandemic. In this offer, customers got the opportunity to purchase the desired product at half price. Each product was accompanied by a coupon and the winner was selected by Minister through a raffle draw.

The first event of the Raffle Draw was held in September. Where the draw was held simultaneously in 11 showrooms across the country.

Launched on Eid-ul-Azha, the offer included more than 2,000 attractive prizes for customers across the country, including Minister's fridge, LED TV, smart TV. Senior officials of Minister Hi-Tech Park were present at each event.



















