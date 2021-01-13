

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from left) receiving a souvenir from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman, who along with DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin and Vice President Monowar Hossain, among others called on the Minister at his Secretariat office in Dhaka on Monday. They discussed diversification of exports with the focus on the performance of the Small and Medium Enterprises.