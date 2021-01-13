BMW sales fall 8.4pc in 2020 as Covid-19 takes toll

BERLIN, Jan 12: BMW said it saw a 8.4per cent drop in vehicles sales in 2020 as the outbreak of coronavirus took its toll and many retail outlets around the world were closed for months.

However, customer demand picked up in the fourth quarter, rising 3.2per cent year-on-year, BMW said on Tuesday.

"We succeeded in concluding the year with a strong fourth quarter and once again we lead the premium segment worldwide," BMW board member Pieter Nota said in a statement.

In total, the Munich-headquartered company sold 2,324,809 vehicles last year. In Europe, 2020 sales were down 15.7per cent and in the United States 18per cent. In China, where the pandemic started and where it was brought under control faster than elsewhere, 2020 sales bucked the trend and increased 7.4per cent. -Reuters





