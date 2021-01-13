India’s logistics firm invests 100cr in BD’s Paperfly

Bangladesh's leading home delivery service network Paperfly has announced on Tuesday that attracted an investment of nearly Tk 100 crores from Ecom Express, India's leading technology enabled end-to-end e-commerce logistics solutions provider.

Founded in 2016 by Shahriar Hasan, Razibul Islam, Rahath Ahmed and Shamsuddin Ahmed, Paperfly is the first homegrown technology-enabled logistics company in Bangladesh and has been able to scale up to the size that it is today in a very short span of time, says a press release.

This investment marks Ecom Express' first presence outside India after redefining e-commerce logistics in its home country driven by innovative technology-led solutions and an unparalleled network that reaches almost 1 million people daily through its 2,900 delivery points across India.

Pursuing the investment, Paperfly and Ecom Express will work closely towards transformation of Bangladesh's logistics industry through use of intelligence-driven automations and data sciences, accelerating the implementation of advanced supply chain and logistics processes and adopting agile solutions in delivery, warehouse and fulfillment management.

"We want to lead that evolution in both e-commerce and traditional logistics by integrating technology to deliver superior experience to both our clients and customers. The partnership with Ecom Express will enhance our credibility and we look forward to consolidating Bangladesh's logistics landscape further and for the better," the press release quoted Paperfly Founder & CEO Shahriar Hasan as saying on the investment and partnership.

Paperfy Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer Razibul Islam said: "This partnership will help us greatly to build on those learnings and scale up our operation very fast in the right direction. As e-commerce will only grow and we plan to step into traditional courier space, we aim to create huge and quality employment opportunities all around the country."
























