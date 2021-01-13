Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India’s logistics firm invests 100cr in BD’s Paperfly

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's leading home delivery service network Paperfly has announced on Tuesday that attracted an investment of nearly Tk 100 crores from Ecom Express, India's leading technology enabled end-to-end e-commerce logistics solutions provider.
Founded in 2016 by Shahriar Hasan, Razibul Islam, Rahath Ahmed and Shamsuddin Ahmed, Paperfly is the first homegrown technology-enabled logistics company in Bangladesh and has been able to scale up to the size that it is today in a very short span of time, says a press release.
This investment marks Ecom Express' first presence outside India after redefining e-commerce logistics in its home country driven by innovative technology-led solutions and an unparalleled network that reaches almost 1 million people daily through its 2,900 delivery points across India.
Pursuing the investment, Paperfly and Ecom Express will work closely towards transformation of Bangladesh's logistics industry through use of intelligence-driven automations and data sciences, accelerating the implementation of advanced supply chain and logistics processes and adopting agile solutions in delivery, warehouse and fulfillment management.
 "We want to lead that evolution in both e-commerce and traditional logistics by integrating technology to deliver superior experience to both our clients and customers. The partnership with Ecom Express will enhance our credibility and we look forward to consolidating Bangladesh's logistics landscape further and for the better," the press release quoted Paperfly Founder & CEO Shahriar Hasan as saying on the investment and partnership.
Paperfy Co-founder and Chief Operation Officer Razibul Islam said: "This partnership will help us greatly to build on those learnings and scale up our operation very fast in the right direction. As e-commerce will only grow and we plan to step into traditional courier space, we aim to create huge and quality employment opportunities all around the country."













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Massive tech show kicks off as pandemic boosts spending
UAE airline offers discount with 2 tickets for the price of one
Trump dropped by Deutsche Bank for future business: NYT
US coffee shops will return to pre-Covid sales in 2023
Minister holds Koti Takar Eid raffle draw
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from left) receiving a souvenir from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry
BMW sales fall 8.4pc in 2020 as Covid-19 takes toll
India’s logistics firm invests 100cr in BD’s Paperfly


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Man killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft