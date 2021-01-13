

BAT Bangladesh changes its corporate logo

BAT as a Group recognizes the need to have an evolving business model being one of the most international companies operating in 180+ markets. Responding to the changing global landscape and to ensure a sustainable delivery of business excellence both today and tomorrow, BAT Bangladesh has embraced a new vision and purpose to work hand in hand with sustainable development journey of the country.

Keeping Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices in the front and center of all its actions, BAT Bangladesh aims to bring impactful changes in the community.

The ambition is to facilitate a transformational journey in pursuit of "A Better Tomorrow" for all our stakeholders. The transformational journey will include - Responsibly offering enjoyable choices for every mood and every moment for Consumers; Reducing environmental and social impacts; Creating a dynamic, inspiring and purposeful place to work for our Employees and Delivering sustainable and superior returns to our Shareholders.

Ever since its inception 110 years ago, BAT Bangladesh is regarded as the benchmark for compliance and governance across the corporate sector and is known to develop human capital by creating business leaders who are now leading top corporates of the country and beyond.

In addition to this, BAT Bangladesh is the highest revenue contributor in the private sector. It is also one of the top performing companies listed in the Dhaka and Chattogram Stock Exchanges and one of the top companies in terms of market capitalization. Bangladesh Government has shares in the Company and has representatives in the Board of Directors. To further contribute, BAT Bangladesh has also aligned its ESG initiatives to help the government achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals which will help take the country to its desired destination.

The dynamic new logo reflects the company today and its journey ahead: a unification of its international businesses as well as the representation of its vision of having multi-category portfolio.

Being a public listed company, it is our duty to keep our stakeholders aware of the new identity and we are trying to do so by maintaining all applicable rules and regulations of the country. The new logo will be gradually visible in all our physical establishments (factories, offices, warehouses, distribution houses) and on company website as well as social media platforms starting from Sunday (January 10, 2021).





















