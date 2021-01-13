BCBL opens new 3 sub branches

Video
Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Desk

Bangladesh Commerce Bank Ltd (BCBL) opened  Mir Hazirbagh, Shah Makhdum Medical College and Fulbarigate sub branches under Dholakhal Branch, Rajshahi Branch and Daulatpur Branch respectively  through virtual platform recently.
All the sub branches have the latest banking facilities, says a press release.  
The inaugural function was presided over by Omar Farooque, Managing Director and CEO of the bank and the Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Engr. Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury inaugurated the sub branches as the chief gust.
Additional Managing Director of the bank Zafar Alam was the special gust while Deputy Managing Director Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim also spoke on the occasion.
Among others Senior Executives of the Head Office, In-charge of mentioned of the sub branches and many prominent people of the area and respected customers were also present.


