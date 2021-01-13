GP launches 4G Pocket Router for home, office use

The pandemic has enhanced the growth of internet usage nationwide among both organizations and individuals.

To help people navigate the times smoothly, Grameenphone (GP) has made it possible for individuals to benefit from 4G connectivity for the whole house rather than only their phones.

The Digital Bangladesh connectivity partner has launched the 'GP 4G Pocket Router Home Solution Bundle' on December 31, 2020.

Under this bundle, customers can buy the GP 4G Pocket Router ZTE MF927U with a Free 4G SIM and enjoy 50GB 4G Internet at BDT 499 for 30 days.

GP customers can avail of this monthly internet pack with this router 12 times (2 times in a month) in 6 months. It's a complete 4G connectivity solution for customers, price start from BDT 2,999.

On this occasion, GP Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib said: "People across the nation have been depending more on the internet to perform most of their activities whether it's work, education, shopping, or business operations. As a digital connectivity partner of Bangladesh, we have always tried to provide simplified and meaningful solutions to our customers.

Thus, at the start of the pandemic, we introduced the 4G Pocket Router to help people easily navigate their lives during a crisis. And now we are pleased to bring this new bundle offer for the customers to enhance the growth of digital technologies."

Customers will also get Free 1GB 4G internet for 7days on first time tagging and coupons to enjoy a flat discount on Walton Electronics (10%), ORION Footwear (12%), Baby Shop Limited Kids Clothing (17%), and Authentic Kabab Express Food (20%).







