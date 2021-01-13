Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil rises above $56 as tighter supply offsets virus concern

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, Jan 12: Oil rose above $56 a barrel on Tuesday and stayed close to an 11-month high, as tighter supply and expectations of a drop in US inventories offset concerns over climbing coronavirus cases globally.
Saudi Arabia has said it will cut output by an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March to stop inventories from building up. The latest US oil supply reports are expected to show crude stocks fell for a fifth straight week.
Brent crude had climbed 58 cents, or 1per cent, to $56.24 a barrel by 0920 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 42 cents, or 0.8per cent, to $52.67.
 "I think the market will be rapid to conclude that yesterday's modest pullback in price, provided the virus spread in China remains contained, was but a blip on the radar screen," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a report.
US President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with his Democratic party in control of both houses of Congress, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending.
Oil also gained on the expectation of a further drop in US crude stockpiles. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect crude inventories to fall by 2.7 million barrels for a fifth straight week of declines.
The first of this week's two supply reports, from industry group the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2130 GMT.
Concerns about demand due to rising coronavirus cases worldwide limited gains.     -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Massive tech show kicks off as pandemic boosts spending
UAE airline offers discount with 2 tickets for the price of one
Trump dropped by Deutsche Bank for future business: NYT
US coffee shops will return to pre-Covid sales in 2023
Minister holds Koti Takar Eid raffle draw
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from left) receiving a souvenir from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry
BMW sales fall 8.4pc in 2020 as Covid-19 takes toll
India’s logistics firm invests 100cr in BD’s Paperfly


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bike rider killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft