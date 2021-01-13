DSE, CSE continue flying

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), continued soaring with turnover.

The broad index, DSEX settled at 5861.02 points with a huge gain of 142.27 points or 2.49 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 71.02 points and 25.26 points to settle at 2,194.98 points and 1,322.67 points respectively.

On the other hand, DSE's turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 19.83 billion from Taka 16.76 billion in the previous session.

Gainers took lead over losers as out of 363 issues traded, 195 securities gained price while 107 declined and 61 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were Dominage, Beximco, Robi, BSRM Steel, ALIF, BBS Cables, Saif Power, Lanka Bangla Finance, Delta Life and IDLC.

Lanka Bangla Finance topped the turnover chart followed by Beximco Pharma, Beximco, LHBL and IFIC.

The top ten losers were ADNTDEL, CAPMIBBLMF, Sonali Ansh, Provati Insurance, Republic, Rupali Insurance, SEMLIBBLSF, Janata Insurance, Central Insurance and Phenix Insurance.

CSCX and CASPI rose by points 254.22 and 424.17 points to stand at 10,299.78 points and 17,089.55 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 32,867,628 share and mutual funds of 291 companies were traded, of which 182 issues advanced while 70 declined and 39 issues remained unchanged. -BSS











