Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:42 PM
India’s Mahindra to set up agro-machinery plant in BD

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The Mahindra and Mahindra Limited of India agreed to establish an assembling factory of agriculture machineries in Bangladesh to prompt  supply of accessories to the country's farmers, at  reasonable price.
During a bilateral virtual meeting between Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka held on Tuesday, the Indian technology company gave the commitment.
Along with assembling agriculture technology in the country, it will also train the people to make its use popular and maintenance the machineries properly. It would help farmers to meet up increasing demands of agriculture workers, Dr. Razzque told reporters after the meeting.
He said that it's hard for the farmers to get agriculture workers as most workers are now joining in different industrial and other works. Due to workers crisis and higher wages, farmers are not getting adequate profit growing their crops. As a result, the government is promoting technology in this sector.
In last 2020, the government provided subsidy of around Tk 200 crore to supply modern technologies including combined harvester, ripper and other equipments. The farmers were given 50 to 70 percent of subsidies in procuring the equipments, he added.
He also informed that the government has taken a Tk 3000 crore project to provide 51 modern agriculture technologies to the farmers. Bangladesh has a huge market of around US$ 1.2 billion per year for the agriculture technologies. India has a big scope to invest in this sector.
Along with establishing the assembling factory, the company will promote local entrepreneurs to produce agriculture technologies. They will be given responsibility to produce the products after necessary trainings. It would also try to ensure lower price of products including necessary loan supports, he added.
The high officials of the ministry and Mahindra Limited also joined the follow up meeting. Earlier, the first meeting was held in December last year.


