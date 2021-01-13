Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bfiu Lacks Proper Financial Oversight

Finance raises many questions

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Jibon Islam

Finance raises many questions

Finance raises many questions

The huge loan scam at Uttara Finance and Investment Ltd (UFIL) involving around Tk 6,000 crore has raised question how it all happened when Bangladesh Bank (BB) claims it has a very strong Financial Intelligence (BFIU) regularly performing the financial transaction oversight in banks and non-bank financial institutions.
The loan scam at Uttara Finance and Investment Ltd is the latest case of incredible money laundering in the financial sector by the company directors and officials using the cover of Uttara Group's business subsidiaries.
Concerned BB officials told The Daily Observer on Tuesday that UFIL has replied the central bank show cause in a 120 page letter but in another letter openly apologized for the irregularities. "No explanation is enough," the company Managing Director SM Shamsul Arefin told BB in an open apology.   
The official source said BB is scrutinizing the entire matter and considering remedial measures but what is quite stunning is that despite the open confession of the theft, BB  is not clear how to handle the theft.  
The core issue is how to recover the depositors fund looted by company directors and business partners under the cover of business financing. One could legitimately ask what the BFIU or such other oversight bodies were doing when the offenders were removing the money in phases.
BB official said they would call for help of the Anti-corruption Commission as a last resort showing a soft attitude for the moment to the grievous crime. It is no secret that responsible officials at important positions in the oversight bodies of banks and regulatory bodies work for big parties and they shelter such money laundering.
UFIL Managing Director SM Shamsul Arefin in the letter to BB on January 5 said no explanation can justify the irregularities. "We are offering you an apology that such mistakes will not happen in the future," the letter read in reply to an earlier letter from BB on December 1 said demanding an explanation.
Uttara Motors, a giant automobile distribution company of the country dominate the 25 year-old UFIL company. A three-member BB inspection team unearthed the multiple loan irregularities while auditing its loan portfolios covering till 2019.  
The loan portfolio statement showed Uttara Group managing director withdrew Tk 335 crore from the company without any board approval concealing information from other directors to meet personal needs such as use of additional floor space without the BB permission.
Total anomalies amounted to about Tk 6,000 crore, according to the inspection report. "No apology is acceptable in this case. The BB is now examining their reply," said Md. Serajul Islam, spokesperson of the central bank.
He said the central bank is still carrying out investigation. Punitive measures will be taken if involvement of any UFIL official or board member in the scam is found.
Meanwhile, share price of Uttara Finance in the stock market plummeted by about 28.2 per cent over the past two years. Its trading closed at Tk 49.7 early this week down 1.78 per cent from the previous trading session.
Meanwhile, default loans at 33 NBFIs soared 15 per cent from the previous quarter to Tk 10,244.7 crore between July and September mainly due to big theft at UFIL despite the loan moratorium offered to all NBFIs. Its loans stood at Tk 3,440.5crore at the end of September.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Massive tech show kicks off as pandemic boosts spending
UAE airline offers discount with 2 tickets for the price of one
Trump dropped by Deutsche Bank for future business: NYT
US coffee shops will return to pre-Covid sales in 2023
Minister holds Koti Takar Eid raffle draw
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from left) receiving a souvenir from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry
BMW sales fall 8.4pc in 2020 as Covid-19 takes toll
India’s logistics firm invests 100cr in BD’s Paperfly


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bike rider killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft