Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:41 PM
Papiya, husband indicted in drug case

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka Court on Tuesday framed charges against Shamima Nur Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.
After framing charges, Judge Amirul Islam of the 8th Additional   Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed March 1 for beginning trial of the drugs case.
The judge asked the couple if they plead guilty or not. They replied in the negative and demanded justice.
Sher-e-Bangla Nagar
police on September 10 submitted   a charge sheet against Papiya and Mafiz in the drug case.
on February 22 in 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papiya, her husband Mofizur and their two accomplices from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and money in cash. RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital's Indira Road and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor, Tk 58.41 lakh in cash, among other things.
Later, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police filed two cases-- one under the Narcotics Control Act and another under Special Powers Act. Another court on October 12 sentenced Papiya and her husband to 20 years in prison in a case filed under the Arms Act.


