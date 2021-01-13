Video
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Conflict between Taposh, Khokon will go: Tajul

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam on Tuesday hoped that conflict between Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and former mayor Sayeed Khokon would be
resolved gradually.
"Misunderstanding can be created when you will discharge responsibilities. But, it wouldn't linger. It would be resolved in time," he said while talking with journalists at his ministry office.
Earlier, the minister administered oaths to newly elected members of district councils (Zilla Parishad) of Naogaon and Chuadanga in his office.
The Local Government Division is the supervising authority of the local government bodies including the city corporations of the country.
Regarding two cases lodged against Sayeed Khokon, he said, "Taposh hasn't filed any case. Somebody else lodged the cases. So far I know, the cases would be withdrawn."
"BNP always finds issues everywhere. So, the BNP leaders are making illogical statements criticizing the mayors. There is nothing to worry. The conflict between the mayors will not hamper the image of Awami League, which is a largest party of the country," he added.
Regarding recovering city khals (canals), he said the khals (canals) were handed over to city corporations from Dhaka WASA. The city authorities will manage the khals after necessary maintenance. A work plan would be prepared after holding a coordination meeting in the ministry.
He also informed that an inter-ministerial meeting has been called in next week to discuss and prepare a course of actions to control dengue in the city by destroying mosquito breeding points.


