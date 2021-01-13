Video
Lowest infection rate in 9 months

16 die of C-19, 718 infected

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The country on Tuesday witnessed the lowest infection rate in more than nine months.
However, the day saw the deaths of 16 more people from coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,819 while 718 new cases of infection were detected during the time.
The total number of     infection from Covid-19 now stands at 524,020, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, 963 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 468,681 with a recovery rate of 89.44 percent.
Meanwhile, 14,363 samples were tested in 180 labs across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday.
The day's infection detection rate is 5 percent, the lowest in more than 9 months. Earlier, on 5 April, daily infection rate was 4.90 percent. The country's death rate stands at 1.49 percent.
Among the deceased of Tuesday, 10 were men and six women. All of them died in hospital while undergoing treatment.
Among the total 7,819 deaths, 4,326 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,434 in Chattogram, 449 in Rajshahi, 540 in Khulna, 239 in Barishal, 298 in Sylhet, 350 in Rangpur and 183 in Mymensingh division.
The country reported first Covid-19 cases on 8 March last year, and the first death caused by the virus happened 10 days later on March 18.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some, 1,955,262 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 91,395,117 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


