Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

State Dept prematurely announces Trump exit

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Jan 12: The US State Department's website prematurely announced that President Donald Trump had left office on Monday, sending social media into a tailspin on what happened.
"Donald J. Trump's term ended 2021-01-11 19:49:00," Trump's official biography page said briefly on Monday before being taken down, with internet users instead seeing a message that there was a technical error.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a question on whether the incident was the result of hacking or a glitch.
But it appeared clear that Trump -- who remains president on the White House website -- had not found an uncharacteristically subtle way to quit through a hard-to-find page.    -AFP
President-elect Joe Biden is due to be sworn in on January 20 at noon (1700 GMT) after defeating Trump in the November 3 election.
Lawmakers are calling on Trump to resign, his cabinet to remove him or for a second impeachment after he encouraged a mob that violently trashed a session of Congress formally certifying Biden's win.
--AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, India police chiefs agree to fight global terrorist groups
Papiya, husband indicted in drug case
Conflict between Taposh, Khokon will go: Tajul
Lowest infection rate in 9 months
State Dept prematurely announces Trump exit
Three-month assignments to be given on new books
Court defers passing orders in defamation cases against Khokon
Backers of former mayor Khokon hold protest over cases


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bike rider killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft