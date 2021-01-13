Three-month assignments to be given on new books

The government has taken initiative to give assignment to students for three more months.

Students from Class - VI to Class - IX have to do assignments. It has been formulated by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to assess the learning of students under the approved syllabus.

The NCTB authorities fixed the syllabus till April 12 and sent it to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

However, in the new academic year, no assignment will be given to the primary students, according to the sources of the Department of Primary Education (DPE).

According to DSHE sources, the NCTB has sent hard and soft copies of the syllabus and assignments on seven subjects - Bengal, English, Mathematics, Bangladesh and World Identity, Science, Agricultural Education and Home Science - to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

Syllabus and assignments on other subjects will be sent in different phases. At the same time, online classes including Sangsad TV and radio will be re-launched in the new academic year for the students to continue their studies.

Asked about this, NCTB Chairman Prof Narayan Chandra Saha, said, "There is no certainty of when the educational institution will open in the Corona situation."

"However, during this closed period, we have made a lesson plan till April. Students will be given assignments on the basis of that plan," he said.







