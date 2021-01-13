Court defers passing orders in defamation cases against Khokon

A Dhaka Court on Tuesday deferred passing order in two cases filed against former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Sayeed Khokon, for making defamatory remarks on incumbent Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Tuesday was scheduled for delivering the order in the cases.

But Magistrate Rajesh

Chowdhury fixed January 19 to pass the order in the cases.

Former mayor of DSCC Sayeed Khokon was sued by two individuals with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Monday for making defamatory remarks on incumbent Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Advocate Sarwar Alam and Kazi Anisur Rahman filed the two separate cases before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury.

After recording the statements, Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed Tuesday for passing orders in both the cases.

In both the case statements it is mentioned that on Saturday at a human chain in front of the High Court, former mayor Khokon said that Taposh's handling of DSCC funds was a violation of the Local Government Act.

Khokon also said Taposh was receiving crores of take in profit from the DSCC funds by investing the money in different organisations while different development projects were stalled amid fund shortage.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh had lost eligibility for the post of the mayor due to corruption allegations, Khokon added.

After publishing the report the incumbent Mayor's image and reputation were hampered badly.

Recently, Taposh led a drive at Sundarban Market and Fulbaria Supermarket triggered protest by small businessmen as Mobile courts demolished several hundred shops.













