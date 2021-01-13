Court accepts charge sheet against 8 BCL men

Sylhet, Jan 12: Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Mohitul Haque Chowdhury took the charges brought against eight Chhatra League men, accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case, into cognizance on Tuesday which clears the way to start trial of the case.

Police produced the eight accused from Sylhet Central Jail on Tuesday amid tight security.

Rashida Saida Khanam, Special PP of the court, said the court framed charges and order to start the trail after ending hearing of the chargesheet. On September 25, a young woman was gang raped allegedly by several BCL activists at MC College while visiting there with her husband.

The BCL men forcibly took the couple to the college hostel at Tilagarh area at about 8:30pm, tying the husband and raped the wife.

The next day, the victim's husband filed the case against nine people mentioning the name of six people. Following the case filed, all the accused were arrested and they gave their confessional statements.

The plaintiff did not file any objection petition against the charge sheet. On December 3, police pressed charges against eight accused in the gang rape case.

Investigation officer of the case Indranil Bhattacharya submitted the charge sheet before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Abul Kashem, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police BM Ashrafullah Taher.

According to police, six are charged with raping the woman while two are accused of assisting them.

The accused who were directly involved in the crime are Saifur Rahman, Shah Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tariqul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Mohammad Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon. Rabiul Islam Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum were indirectly involved.

On November 30 last year, police received the DNA report of the MC College gang rape case and found the involvement of some accused arrested.







