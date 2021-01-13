Necessary steps taken to protect Bangabandhu’s sculptures, murals

The police headquarters on Tuesday informed the High Court through a report that all necessary measures have been taken across the country to ensure protection of all sculptures and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the report, there are a total of 1,220 sculptures and murals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman where law enforcers are deployed in line with the HC order issued on December 7 last year. Search lights and CCTV cameras were also set up in the areas, it said. The report was submitted through the Ministry of Home to the HC.

The virtual HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin fixed January 21 for passing further order on this issue

Citing the report, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar told media on Tuesday.

On December 7 last year, the same HC bench had asked the government to take immediate measures to protect the sculptures and murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman across the country.

The court also ordered the cabinet secretary to submit a report in a month on the progress of the initiative to set up murals on office premises of all deputy commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs).

The writ petition was filed by Dr Bashir Ahmed, former secretary of the Supreme Court Association, seeking necessary order on the issue.







