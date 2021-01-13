Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

MP Papul’s Money Laundering Case

HC seeks documents from BB

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday sought all documents signed by Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Director Arefin Ahsan Mia in which Independent lawmaker Kazi Sahid Islam Papul, his wife Selina Islam MP and their daughter Wafa Islam had been given immunities from money laundering allegation.
The court also questioned why there is no signature of Mashiur Rahman, an Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the document of a case filed against them.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing on the issue.
It also set January 24 for further hearing on the matter.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State during the court hearing.
Khurshid Alam Khan said the HC sought all documents signed by Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Director Arefin Ahsan Mia for scrutinizing the money laundering issue.
The court also questioned why there is no signature of Mashiur Rahman, an Assistant Director of the ACC in the document.
On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office against Kuwait-based businessman Shahid Islam Papul, his wife Selina Islam and their daughters.
The Kuwait government arrested Shahid on June 6 on the charges of human trafficking, bribing Kuwaiti officials and laundering money to other countries.
The ACC on February 26 initiated an inquiry against Shahid, also a director of NRB Commercial Bank, on the charge of accumulating illegal wealth through money laundering.
Kuwaiti media has recently reported that Shahid and top officials of the Middle Eastern country were involved in human trafficking and money laundering.
The media of that country was abuzz with news that some top officials of the Kuwait government used to take bribe from Shahid.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC seeks documents from BB
Cabinet clears bill to increase financial jurisdiction of civil courts
Dipu Moni to inaugurate lottery today
SC stays HC order on IGP to pay Tk 20 lakh to illegal detainee Arman
Three members of human traffickers’ ring held in city
DSHE asks schools to give students ID numbers instead of roll numbers
About Tk 102.20b black money legalised in July-Dec
Rape attempt in moving bus: Driver arrested


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bike rider killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft