HC seeks documents from BB

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday sought all documents signed by Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Director Arefin Ahsan Mia in which Independent lawmaker Kazi Sahid Islam Papul, his wife Selina Islam MP and their daughter Wafa Islam had been given immunities from money laundering allegation.

The court also questioned why there is no signature of Mashiur Rahman, an Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the document of a case filed against them.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md. Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing on the issue.

It also set January 24 for further hearing on the matter.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State during the court hearing.

Khurshid Alam Khan said the HC sought all documents signed by Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Director Arefin Ahsan Mia for scrutinizing the money laundering issue.

On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office against Kuwait-based businessman Shahid Islam Papul, his wife Selina Islam and their daughters.

The Kuwait government arrested Shahid on June 6 on the charges of human trafficking, bribing Kuwaiti officials and laundering money to other countries.

The ACC on February 26 initiated an inquiry against Shahid, also a director of NRB Commercial Bank, on the charge of accumulating illegal wealth through money laundering.

Kuwaiti media has recently reported that Shahid and top officials of the Middle Eastern country were involved in human trafficking and money laundering.

The media of that country was abuzz with news that some top officials of the Kuwait government used to take bribe from Shahid.



