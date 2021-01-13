

Kamrun Naher’s death anniv observed

Marking the day, prayers were offered, milad mahfil and Qurankhwani was held, said a press release. Food was distributed among orphans and destitute people, the release added.

Relatives and admirers are requested to pray for salvation of the departed soul. The 6th death anniversary of Kamrun Naher, Associate Professor of Dhaka College, was observed on last Sunday. She is the daughter of late Advocate AKM Khalilur Rahman, former Vice President of Dhaka Bar Association and sister of TV anchor Zillur Rahman.Marking the day, prayers were offered, milad mahfil and Qurankhwani was held, said a press release. Food was distributed among orphans and destitute people, the release added.Relatives and admirers are requested to pray for salvation of the departed soul.