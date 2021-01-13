Video
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Three die as truck falls into river

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

RANGAMATI, Jan 12: At least three persons were killed when a truck fell into a river on Tuesday, following the collapse of a Bailey bridge in Rangamati district, police said.
The accident occurred around 7 am when the truck laden with brick-chips was crossing the riverin Kutuk Chhari. And in no time, the ill-fatedvehicleheading towards Naniarchar on the Rangamati-Khagrachari road submerged in the waters.
Police said they rushed to the spot immediately after being alerted by passersby. Rescue operations were initiated soon with the help of the Army, BGG and fire fighters, an official said.
"Within a couple of hours, the three bodies were fished out of water. But the bodies are yet to be identified. All we know is that the deceased include the truck driver and two helpers," said Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rangamati Kotwali Police Station.    -UNB


