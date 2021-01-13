‘Role of religious leaders crucial to ensure communal harmony’

RANGPUR, Jan 12: Religious leaders should play the most crucial role in reaching the real meaning of religions through proper interpretation to ensure communal harmony for establishing sustainable peace in the society.

The views came at a day-long inter-religion dialogue on 'Religious Harmony and Awareness' organised virtually by the Ministry of Religious Affairs with assistance of Rangpur divisional office of the Islamic Foundation in the city on Monday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs under its Enhancing Religious Harmony and Awareness Project (ERHAP) arranged the virtual event participated by influential leaders of different religions and social leaders of Rangpur district.

Project Director (Deputy Secretary) of the EEHAP project Abdullah-Al Shahin delivered a welcome speech narrating the project activities aimed at strengthening inter-religion respect to establish communal harmony and peace in the society.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md A Hamid Zamadder virtually participated in the dialogue and addressed it as the chief guest.

Rangpur Divisional Director of the Islamic Foundation Agriculturalist Md. Nurul Islam and Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan also addressed the event.





