Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021, 12:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Rising cotton price causing woe for apparel sector

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Rising cotton price causing woe for apparel sector

Rising cotton price causing woe for apparel sector

According to media reports, between July last year and January this year, international cotton prices shot up by nearly 28.60 per cent. Consequently, repercussions of this rise in cotton prices have already been reflected in local yarn industry, badly affecting RMG shipments. Especially the knitwear sector has been going through testing times during the ongoing Corona pandemic. The knitwear manufacturers and suppliers' sources say that the widely used 30-carded yarn is now being sold at $3.60 to $3.75 per kg--whereas it was $2.60 to $2.80 just a couple of months ago.

The primary reason behind the increase in cotton prices in international markets is China's recovery attempts in businesses. In order to recover the losses in apparel sector, incurred by C-19 pandemic, China has increased cotton imports from international markets. Since the country is the largest consumer and producer of cotton in the world, any move of this country inevitably impacts the international cotton markets.

However, the price of this essential element for apparel manufacturing has now exceeded pre-pandemic levels for several reasons. C-19 pandemic has reduced cotton fibre production worldwide. Driven by weather and pest concerns the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts of decreased production of cotton fibre in Pakistan, the US, Greece, Mali, and Turkey in 2020-21.

Unfortunately, the local spinners are taking more time in supplying the yarn as demand is growing from knitwear manufacturers and exporters. Our local spinners, traders, millers and consumers import cotton from international markets, since locally produced cotton can merely supply 2.50 per cent of the annual requirement of 75 lakh bales.

Knitwear exports fetched $8.53 billion of the total $15.54 billion generated by garment items. Meanwhile, woven items fetched $7.01 billion, which is a decline of 10.22 per cent. For woven items, the raw materials need to be imported as local weavers can meet around 40 per cent of the demand. The rest is imported mainly from countries such as China and India.

Nearly 60 per cent of the yarn production cost is connected to cotton while the rest to other related raw materials. Since Bangladesh produces little amount of cotton against its gigantic demand for the apparel industry, there is no alternative to import cotton immediately. In order to sustain and survive the largest source of foreign currency of the country, diplomatic efforts should be taken to ensure smooth raw material supply for the apparel sector. If need be, private and public sectors must team up searching for a way-out to control the excess price of imported cotton - explore newer countries from where quality cotton can be imported for a cheaper price.
    
After absorbing the primary shock of C-19, now it is time for Bangladesh to recover the RMG sector in full swing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rising cotton price causing woe for apparel sector
Potentials of BIMSTEC yet remain unexplored
Victim blaming must stop
Countrywide vaccination programme: Unresolved issues
PM renews her zero-tolerance to corruption
Take stern action against dubious arms importers
Ensure timely arrival of vaccines
Whitening black money, bane or boon?


Latest News
Man, nephew killed as bus hits motorcycle
Bike rider killed as truck smashes motorcycle in Shyamoli
Man's throat-slit body recovered
Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of vaccine next month
Asian equities, commodities gain on economic recovery trade
Over 91.5 million infected with COVID globally
Ctg AL factional clash: Councilor candidate among 26 held
How PM Modi misread the mood of India's farmers
2 Bangladeshi injured in BSF firing
Atletico stretch Liga lead with Sevilla win
Most Read News
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
City corporations in charge of Dhaka canals raises hopes and doubts
Taposh asks lawyers to withdraw cases against Khokon
Time to talk about sexual deviancy!
3 killed as truck falls into ditch breaking Bailey bridge
MC College gang rape: 8 BCL men indicted; Trial begins
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Legal notice seeks school reopening from Jan 16
Order on Sayeed Khokon's cases Jan 19
India's Serum to sell vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft