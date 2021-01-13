Video
2 to die for killing in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Two people were sentenced to death by separate courts in two districts- Kurigram and Narail, in two days.
KURIGRAM: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his mother as she did not permit him for marriage.
The condemned convict is Montajul Alam, 36, a resident of Umorponthabari Village in Rajarhat Upazila of the district.
District and Sessions Judge Abdul Manna delivered the verdict in the afternoon.
According to the prosecution, Montajul experienced mental illness after his wife left him.
As he put pressure on his mother Meherjan Begum, 58, for another marriage, she did not agree.
Later, he indiscriminately hacked his mother out of anger on March 20, 2020, leaving her dead.
A case was filed with Rajarhat Police Station in this connection by convict Montajul's father.
Public Prosecutor Abraham Lincoln confirmed the matter.
NARAIL: A court here on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to death for killing his wife in 2018.
The condemned convict Enayet Molla, 40, is a resident of Kashipur Village under Lohagara Upazila of the district.
Narail Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Munshi Moshiur Rahman handed down the verdict.
The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh.
According to the prosecution, Enayet lived in-laws' house at Chandpur Village under Sadar Upazila in the district since his marriage. He strangled his wife Nargis Begum to death on November 21, 2018 following a dispute over dowry.
The deceased's sister Mosammat Parvin Khatun filed a case against Enayet with Narail Sadar Police Station in this connection.



