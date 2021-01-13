Traffic control drive begins at Ishwardi

PABNA, Jan 12: Traffic police in Ishwardi Upazila of the district has started working in order to restore order and discipline.

The traffic management operation began in January.

It was launched at the instruction of new Superintendent of Police (SP) in Pabna District Mohammad Mahibul Islam Khan.

The operation began with checking driving licences, registrations, and helmets of bikers in rail gate, main road, market area, Dashuria traffic point, and Pakshi Rooppur junction road.

Ishwardi Upazila Traffic Inspector Nazmul Islam said, in three days, they seized 11 unnumbered motorcycles, and cases were filed against 426 bikers.

SP said, police members have started working in the district from January 4.

Locals are frustrated because of unabated traffic jam on the main road and other roads in the district town including Ishwardi, he pointed out.

Roads have also gone beyond discipline due to illegal and unauthorised movement and parking of vehicles everywhere, he referred.

According to him, anarchy has been occurring for a long time in the name of traffic control system. In this situation, he sought cooperation from all to restore order on the road.





