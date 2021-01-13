Man shot dead in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Jan 12: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in front of Chinishpur Union Parishad in Sadar Upazila on Monday morning.

Deceased Naimur Rahman hailed from Natore District. He worked as sales man in Century Agro Ltd in Narsingdi.

Locals spotted the body on the road in the morning and informed police.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Sadar Model Police Station Ataur Rahman said police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



